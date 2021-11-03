Kabatsi - Ssekikubo Reconciliation Excites Sembabule

In short
According to Kabatsi, she did not want further divisions because they would affect greatly the party and deprive their supporters of opportunities. She explains that she wanted to put the past away from their road to prosperity in other aspects of life besides politics.
Kabatsi - Ssekikubo Reconciliation Excites Sembabule3 Nov 2021, 14:24 Comments 72 Views Sembabule, Uganda Politics Human rights Parliament Updates
Left-Theodore Ssekikubo (Lwemiyaga County MP) and Right is Joy Kabatsi the former State Minister for Transport who reconciled to work together.
In short
Tagged with: Kabatsi and Ssekikubo reconcile NRM supporters applaud gesture They plan to lobby projects jointly
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.