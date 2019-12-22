Kaberamaido Government Workers Not Paid for Several Months

In short
Like Jackson Abong Abwangamoi, the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer in Kaberamaido attributes the salary issues to the wage shortfalls, which he notes is not matching with the recruited staff. He revealed that some staff are likely to go up to March, 2020 without salary if no immediate action is taken.
Kaberamaido Government Workers Not Paid for Several Months22 Dec 2019, 16:35 Comments 162 Views Kaberamaido, Uganda Local government Misc Analysis
Tagged with: Albert Ejoku, LCV Kaberamaido creation of lower administration units none payment of salaries payment of salaries salary delays in local governments
Mentioned: Kaberamaido District Local Government Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development
