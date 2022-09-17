In short
Sulaiman Kakeeto, a parent in Kabigi trading center says his two children are still at home fearing that the fighting between agents of the warring factions may break out anytime and they get caught up in the middle of the confusion. He argues that the school has repeatedly changed management amid clashes, which has caused confusion among the parents who are still uncertain of its future.
Kabigi Islamic Institute Struggles to Get Back Learners After Government Takeover
17 Sep 2022
Bukomansimbi District, Uganda
Structures of Kabigi Tagwa Primary School, which is entangled in sharp disputes between relatives fighting for its management
In short
