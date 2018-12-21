Kabonero Sub County Executive Members Resign

In short
Gabriel Kagira, the Secretary for Production and Environment and Bernard Ntoraine, the Secretary for Education and Health tendered in their resignation letters to the Sub County deputy speaker Joseph Akugizibwe on Thursday. They accuse the Sub County Chairperson, John Kyaligonza of incompetence and acting against development of the area.
Kabonero Sub County Executive Members Resign21 Dec 2018, 12:17 Comments 132 Views Bunyangabu, Uganda Politics Report
In short
Tagged with: government program resignation development plan
Mentioned: adolf mwesige kasaija john kyaligonza bernerd ntoraine gibriel kagira health management bunyangabu district veterans affair minister
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.