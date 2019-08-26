In short

GLAE is registered in the United Kingdom. It partnered with Xsabo Power Limited to put up the 20MW project in Gomba at $24.5m. Kenyan media has been awash with reports of Kariuki’s alleged tax dodging in his spirits business. He appeared in court in Nairobi last week and was released on a cash bail of Kenya Shillings 11m (UGX 385m).