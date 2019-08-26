Mwesigwa Alon
Kabulasoke Solar Investor: Investigations in Kenya Won’t Affect My Uganda Operations Top story

26 Aug 2019, 06:50 Comments 176 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
Humprey Kariuki

GLAE is registered in the United Kingdom. It partnered with Xsabo Power Limited to put up the 20MW project in Gomba at $24.5m. Kenyan media has been awash with reports of Kariuki’s alleged tax dodging in his spirits business. He appeared in court in Nairobi last week and was released on a cash bail of Kenya Shillings 11m (UGX 385m).

 

