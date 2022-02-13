Kabuleta Accuses Government of Intentionally Suppressing Lango

In short
According to Kabuleta, the delayed compensation of war victims in Lango and privatization of state enterprises are some of the weapons the NRM government is using to marginalize the people in the region.
Kabuleta Accuses Government of Intentionally Suppressing Lango13 Feb 2022, 12:36 Comments 95 Views Lira, Uganda Politics Business and finance Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Joseph Kabuleta, former presidential candidate National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEEDS)
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.