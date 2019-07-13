Alex Otto
Kabuleta Arrested for Offending President -Police

13 Jul 2019, 08:32 Comments 132 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Crime Religion Updates
Former New Vision sports Journalist and the Pastor Watchman Ministries, Joseph Kabuleta has been arrested for offending the person of the President, the police has said.

 

