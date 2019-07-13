In short
Former New Vision sports Journalist and the Pastor Watchman Ministries, Joseph Kabuleta has been arrested for offending the person of the President, the police has said.
Kabuleta Arrested for Offending President -Police13 Jul 2019, 08:32 Comments 132 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Crime Religion Updates
In short
Tagged with: Joseph Kabuleta arrested kabuleta weekly rants offending the president offensive communication
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.