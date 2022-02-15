In short
Kabuleta says that it is puzzling that there is persistent insecurity manifesting in the forms of cattle rustling shootings, and highway attacks amidst heavy security deployment of security personnel in those areas.
Kabuleta Blames Gov't for Persistent Cattle Rustling in the North15 Feb 2022, 11:10 Comments 167 Views Gulu, Uganda Security Human rights Northern Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Joseph Kabuleta Kiiza, National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEEDS) cattle rustling in Uganda
Mentioned: Gulu City
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.