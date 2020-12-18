Basaija Idd
Kabuleta Pledges to Transform Sports Into an Industry

18 Dec 2020, 05:10 Comments 124 Views Kasese, Uganda Presidential Race Updates
Presidential Candidate Kabuleta tries out Voley ball with a group of Youth in Nyakasanga Division

Kabuleta told sportsmen in Kasese Municipality on Thursday evening that regardless of how talented youth in Uganda are, it is becoming very hard for them to breakthrough because of the apparent lack of moral and financial support.

 

