Bukedea Residents Want Officials Probed over Shoddy Works of Kachumbala Health Center

In short
In 2016/2017 financial year, Bukedea District Local Government awarded a contract of 79 Million Shillings to Link Company Limited to construct a General Ward in Kachumbala Health Center. But after the construction works, the facility never lived to serve its purpose.
Bukedea Residents Want Officials Probed over Shoddy Works of Kachumbala Health Center18 Nov 2020, 16:47 Comments 69 Views Bukedea, Uganda Local government Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Hajji Ramathan Walugembe, RDC Bukedea Kachumbala General Ward Kachumbala HC111 shoddy works in local governments
