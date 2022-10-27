Fred Kayongo Male
22:12

KACITA to Enforce SOPs in Ebola Fight

27 Oct 2022, 22:09 Comments 65 Views Health Business and finance Updates
Isa Ssekitto and the chairman of KACITA Thadius Musoke Nagenda showing Ebola posters given to them by KCCA

Isa Ssekitto and the chairman of KACITA Thadius Musoke Nagenda showing Ebola posters given to them by KCCA

In short
Thaddeus Musoke Nagenda the chairman KACITA while speaking to journalists in Kampala on Thursday said that They have set up a task force that will work with police and KCCA to ensure that all the SOPs are observed especially in downtown Kampala.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.