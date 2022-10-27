KACITA to Enforce SOPs in Ebola Fight

In short
Thaddeus Musoke Nagenda the chairman KACITA while speaking to journalists in Kampala on Thursday said that They have set up a task force that will work with police and KCCA to ensure that all the SOPs are observed especially in downtown Kampala.
KACITA to Enforce SOPs in Ebola Fight27 Oct 2022, 22:09 Comments 65 Views Health Business and finance Updates
Isa Ssekitto and the chairman of KACITA Thadius Musoke Nagenda showing Ebola posters given to them by KCCA
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.