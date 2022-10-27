KACITA to Enforce SOPs in Ebola Fight

Isa Ssekitto and the chairman of KACITA Thadius Musoke Nagenda showing Ebola posters given to them by KCCA

In short

Thaddeus Musoke Nagenda the chairman KACITA while speaking to journalists in Kampala on Thursday said that They have set up a task force that will work with police and KCCA to ensure that all the SOPs are observed especially in downtown Kampala.