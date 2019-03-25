Alex Otto
10:29

Kadaga Able to Speak to Visitors-Obbo

25 Mar 2019, 10:22 Comments 182 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Misc Updates
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga. Olive Nakatudde

In short
Sam Obbo, the Principal Press secretary to the Speaker, says Kadaga is now able to talk and breathe normally despite the fact that she is yet to regain her full strength.

 

