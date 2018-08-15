Olive Nakatudde
Kadaga Asks MPs to Take Action Against Absentee Ministers

15 Aug 2018, 20:01 Comments 173 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Report
First Deputy Prime Minister Moses Ali with State Minister for Planning David Bahati at Parliament.

Speaker Kadaga said that it is unfortunate that the issue of absenteeism by ministers in the afternoon plenary is rampant, despite several warnings from her office.

 

