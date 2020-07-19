Kadaga Asks Village Leaders to Take Over Enforcement of COVID-19 Guidelines

In short
Kadaga, who was speaking at the launch of the distribution of government face masks in Kamuli district on Saturday said that most communities have abandoned the presidential directives on social distancing and handwashing, putting them at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 in case of an outbreak.
Kadaga Asks Village Leaders to Take Over Enforcement of COVID-19 Guidelines19 Jul 2020, 07:15 Comments 97 Views Kamuli, Uganda Health Report
The speaker of parliament, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga launching the government face mask distribution in Kamuli district on Saturday.
