Kadaga Beats Namuganza to Retain CEC Position

According to results declared by the NRM Electoral Commission Chairman Dr Tanga Odoi, this morning, Kadaga scored 6,776 votes against Namuganza’s 3,882 votes. The two ladies who both hail from Busoga region with one representing Kamuli district and the other Bukhono County in Namutumba district have fought a bitter campaign.
Kadaga Beats Namuganza to Retain CEC Position21 Aug 2020
