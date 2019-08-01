Joan Akello
18:43

Kadaga Clears COSASE To Probe BOU

1 Aug 2019, 18:43 Comments 64 Views Business and finance Parliament Misc Updates
Kadaga's letter to Munyagwa

Kadaga's letter to Munyagwa

In short
The Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga has directed the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises - COSASE, to proceed with conducting proceedings on issues that were not concluded in the closure of seven commercial banks by Bank of Uganda.

 

Tagged with: cosase bou probe

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.