Kadaga Clears COSASE To Probe BOU

The Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga has directed the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises - COSASE, to proceed with conducting proceedings on issues that were not concluded in the closure of seven commercial banks by Bank of Uganda.
In short
