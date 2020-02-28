In short
Kadaga told the meeting about her experience at parliament when she had just become the speaker, recollecting that at the time, three Police women became pregnant and were transferred by the police leadership for allagedly ‘looking ugly.’
Kadaga Decries Unfair Treatment of Women at Workplaces
28 Feb 2020
