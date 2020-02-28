Baker Batte
Kadaga Decries Unfair Treatment of Women at Workplaces

28 Feb 2020
Speaker Rebecca Kadaga cutting the tape to launch AWLN

Kadaga told the meeting about her experience at parliament when she had just become the speaker, recollecting that at the time, three Police women became pregnant and were transferred by the police leadership for allagedly ‘looking ugly.’

 

