Age Limit Amendment Derailed Parliament-Kadaga

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga said that consideration of the Constitutional Amendment Bill, presented by MP Raphael Magyezi derailed parliament, because of the complexities involved and chaos that marred the ensuing debate.
Age Limit Amendment Derailed Parliament-Kadaga6 Jun 2018, 18:23 Comments 118 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga with Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah ahead of the State of the Nation Address. Login to license this image from 1$.
