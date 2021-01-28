Olive Nakatudde
Kadaga Demands Report on Human Rights Violations During Electoral Process

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga.

Indeed one of the presidential candidates who is also a Member of this House had his freedom of movement curtailed by Security from the evening of 14th January 2021 until a Court Order was issued on Monday 25th January withdrawing the security personnel from his residence,” said Kadaga.

 

