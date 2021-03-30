Bukenya Fred
Kadaga Demands Travel Advisory for S. Sudan Following Murder of Ugandans

30 Mar 2021, 17:19 Comments 337 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Internal affairs state minister Obiga Kania says the responsibility of security against armed rebels in South Sudan lies with the government there but was quick to add that the foreign affairs ministry is taking up the matter and will report back to parliament.

 

