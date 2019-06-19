Olive Nakatudde
Kadaga Directs Health Committee to Probe Theft of Govt Medicines

19 Jun 2019, 16:37 Comments 195 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga.

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has directed the Health Committee to study an investigative documentary on illegal sell of government drugs by BBC News Africa and NBS Television with a view of making recommendations to parliament.

 

