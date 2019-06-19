In short
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has directed the Health Committee to study an investigative documentary on illegal sell of government drugs by BBC News Africa and NBS Television with a view of making recommendations to parliament.
Kadaga Directs Health Committee to Probe Theft of Govt Medicines19 Jun 2019, 16:37 Comments 195 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: government drugs illegal drug sale
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.