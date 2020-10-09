Kadaga, EC Bicker over Extension of Nomination Dates

In short
The new pronouncement by the Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama does not only extend the nomination dates from Monday, October 12 and Tuesday, October 13, but overrules the dates that were communicated by the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga during the National Prayer Breakfast at State House Entebbe.
Kadaga, EC Bicker over Extension of Nomination Dates9 Oct 2020, 04:53 Comments 30 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Parliament Updates
In short
Mentioned: Electoral commission Parliament
