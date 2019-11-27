Kadaga, Ethiopian Counterpart Call for Improved Transport Infrastructure

In short
Kadaga expressed dismay at the difficulty of travelling within Africa saying the infrastructure is either non-existent or poor. She added that there are no roads and railways linking the different countries coupled with the stringent immigration laws that limit the travel of persons on the continent.
Kadaga, Ethiopian Counterpart Call for Improved Transport Infrastructure27 Nov 2019
In short
Tagged with: Ethiopian Speaker Tagesse Chafo Speaker Rebecca Kadaga
