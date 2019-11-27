Olive Nakatudde
Kadaga, Ethiopian Counterpart Call for Improved Transport Infrastructure

27 Nov 2019
The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga and her Ethiopian counterpart Tagesse Chafo.

In short
Kadaga expressed dismay at the difficulty of travelling within Africa saying the infrastructure is either non-existent or poor. She added that there are no roads and railways linking the different countries coupled with the stringent immigration laws that limit the travel of persons on the continent.

 

