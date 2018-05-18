Kadaga: Return Vehicle Inspection to Uganda Police

In short
Kadaga said Uganda Police has been undermined instead of being empowered and given adequate support and funding to carry out vehicle inspection.
Kadaga: Return Vehicle Inspection to Uganda Police18 May 2018, 16:54 Comments 157 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: mandatory vehicle inspection speaker wants police to manage inspection sgs contract parliament to debate sgs contract
Mentioned: parliament of uganda sgs
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.