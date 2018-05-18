Alex Otto
18:09

Kadaga: Return Vehicle Inspection to Uganda Police

18 May 2018, 16:54 Comments 157 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Parliament Updates

In short
Kadaga said Uganda Police has been undermined instead of being empowered and given adequate support and funding to carry out vehicle inspection.

 

Tagged with: mandatory vehicle inspection speaker wants police to manage inspection sgs contract parliament to debate sgs contract
Mentioned: parliament of uganda sgs

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.