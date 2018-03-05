In short
The Internal Audit Committee is established under Sections 48 and 49 of the Public Finance Management Act, 2015 will ensure that the Parliamentary Commission adhere to internal controls in managing finances to it.
Kadaga Inaugurates Parliament's Internal Audit Committee
5 Mar 2018
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga takes a group photo after the inauguration of the Parliament internal audit committee at Victoria Serena Kigo. Login to license this image from 1$.
