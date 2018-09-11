Kadaga: Kirumira Spoke Against Corruption, Indiscipline in Police

In short
Prior to his assassination, Kirumira reported death threats on his life on February 28th, 2018 at Lungujja police station, saying unidentified people had trailed him with numberless motorcycles for a couple of weeks.
Kadaga: Kirumira Spoke Against Corruption, Indiscipline in Police11 Sep 2018, 20:07 Comments 121 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: deceased parliament peace corruption investigation motorcycle threat
Mentioned: uganda police uganda police force kirumira buyende district police commander bulenga town council wakiso resty nalinya rebecca kadaga
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.