Kadaga Leaves Behind Legacy of Human Rights, Independent Parliament-MPs

Kadaga’s journey at the helm of the legislature came to an end on Monday when she was defeated by her former deputy Jacob Oulanyah. Oulanyah who was fronted by the NRM CEC polled 310 votes while Kadaga who chose to contest as an independent candidate polled 197 votes.
Kadaga Leaves Behind Legacy of Human Rights, Independent Parliament-MPs28 May 2021, 19:28 Comments 201 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Updates
Rebecca Kadaga, the Kamuli Woman MP seeks to become the chair the Eleventh Parliament. Photo by Olive Nakatudde
