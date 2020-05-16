Alex Otto
17:29

Kadaga, Oulanyah Fights Intensify with Impeachment Ploy

16 May 2020, 17:25 Comments 207 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Updates
The Speaker Kadaga and Deputy Speaker Oulanyah Parliament

The Speaker Kadaga and Deputy Speaker Oulanyah

In short
MPs from the Busoga caucus reportedly started collecting signatures to impeach Oulanyah last week, a move that Oulanyah loyalists are suspicious could be coming from Kadaga’s camp. According to media reports some MPs have already signed the petition in a discreet move.

 

Tagged with: 2021 elections Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah Oulanyah Kadaga bicker Race for Speakership Speaker Rebecca Kadaga speaker kadaga
Mentioned: Parliament office of the speaker

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.