In short
MPs from the Busoga caucus reportedly started collecting signatures to impeach Oulanyah last week, a move that Oulanyah loyalists are suspicious could be coming from Kadaga’s camp. According to media reports some MPs have already signed the petition in a discreet move.
Kadaga, Oulanyah Fights Intensify with Impeachment Ploy
16 May 2020
