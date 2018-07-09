Olive Nakatudde
20:31

Parliament to Review Social Media, Mobile Money Tax

9 Jul 2018, 20:31 Comments 137 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga. Olive Nakatudde

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The two groups appealed to parliament to reconsider the Excise Duty Amendment Act, 2018 with a view of removing the 200 Shillings over the Top OTT tax, and the 1 percent deduction on mobile money transactions which came into effect on July 1, 2018.

 

Tagged with: speaker rebecca kadaga new taxes parliament to reconsider taxes social media tax mobile money tax

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.