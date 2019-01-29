Olive Nakatudde
16:48

Kadaga Raps Otafiire Over Electoral Reforms

29 Jan 2019, 16:48 Comments 60 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga. Olive Nakatudde

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Arua Municipality MP, Kassiano Wadri said Electoral Commission has already issued a road map for the 2021 general elections and questioned the Ministers lack of enthusiasm to immediately table the electoral reforms.

 

Tagged with: speaker of parliament rebecca kadaga justice and constitutional affairs minister kahinda otafiire electoral law reforms

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.