Kadaga Says MPs Will Still Visit Lubowa Hospital Site

Lubowa Hospital Site

On Tuesday, a group of legislators from the National Economy Committee accompanied by the Health Minister, Jane Ruth Aceng and Permanent Secretary, Diana Atwiine were turned away by armed Local Defense Unit-LDU and Police personnel when they went to inspect the 30-acre construction site along the Kampala-Entebbe Road.

 

