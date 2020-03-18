Olive Nakatudde
Kadaga Summons Finance Minister over Uganda-South Sudan Traders Compensation

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija

While delivering her communication to MPs on Wednesday, Kadaga noted that she had received a complaint from one of the traders who lost money in South Sudan. According to Kadaga, the complainant says that despite the completion of the verification process, they are yet to receive payment from the government.

 

