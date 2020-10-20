Olive Nakatudde
17:46

Kadaga Summons Health Minister Over Idle Clinical Medicine Interns

20 Oct 2020, 17:43 Comments 146 Views Parliament Report
Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng Courtesy Photo

Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng

In short
Speaker Rebecca Kadaga’s directive followed a matter of national importance raised by Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa who questioned why the Ministry of Health has failed to have students for Clinical Medicine and Community Health to do their internship.

 

Tagged with: medical interns

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.