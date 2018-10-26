Kadaga Tasks Auditor General on Institutional Corruption

Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga [on green dress] arrives at opening of OAG in Moroto on Friday. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

She was speaking in Moroto district this afternoon while commissioning the regional offices for the Office of the Auditor General, now located along Rupa Road in Moroto Municipality. The 3 billion Shillings facility was funded by the Financial Management and Accountability Programme FINMAP. It is the eleventh regional office for the Auditor General.