Kadaga Tasks Auditor General on Institutional Corruption

Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga [on green dress] arrives at opening of OAG in Moroto on Friday. Edward Eninu

She was speaking in Moroto district this afternoon while commissioning the regional offices for the Office of the Auditor General, now located along Rupa Road in Moroto Municipality. The 3 billion Shillings facility was funded by the Financial Management and Accountability Programme FINMAP. It is the eleventh regional office for the Auditor General.

 

