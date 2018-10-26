Kadaga Tasks Auditor General on Institutional Corruption

In short
She was speaking in Moroto district this afternoon while commissioning the regional offices for the Office of the Auditor General, now located along Rupa Road in Moroto Municipality. The 3 billion Shillings facility was funded by the Financial Management and Accountability Programme FINMAP. It is the eleventh regional office for the Auditor General.
Kadaga Tasks Auditor General on Institutional Corruption26 Oct 2018, 19:37 Comments 174 Views Moroto, Uganda Crime Local government Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga [on green dress] arrives at opening of OAG in Moroto on Friday. Login to license this image from 1$.
