Speaker, Chief Justice Differ on Separation of Power

In short
The Chief Justice, Bart Katureebe allayed the fears of the speaker, saying the Judiciary has not intentions of interfering in the work of parliament or any other arm of government for the matter.
Speaker, Chief Justice Differ on Separation of Power29 Jan 2018, 16:16 Comments 311 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Parliament Analysis
The Chief Justice Bart Katureebe, Vice president Edward Ssekandi,the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, DCJ Alfonse Owiny-Dollo at the Law Year Opening Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.