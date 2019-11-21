Kadaga to Resolve Rift Between Gender, Finance Committees on NSSF Bill

In short
The Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga says she will meet the chairpersons of the Gender and Finance Committees who have disagreed during the processing of the National Social Security Fund Amendment Bill, 2019.
Kadaga to Resolve Rift Between Gender, Finance Committees on NSSF Bill21 Nov 2019, 12:14 Comments 131 Views Parliament Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: NSSF Amendment bill,2019 parliament's committee on finance parliament's committee on gender
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.