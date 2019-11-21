Joan Akello
12:23

Kadaga to Resolve Rift Between Gender, Finance Committees on NSSF Bill

21 Nov 2019, 12:14 Comments 131 Views Parliament Misc Report
Speaker Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session.

In short
The Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga says she will meet the chairpersons of the Gender and Finance Committees who have disagreed during the processing of the National Social Security Fund Amendment Bill, 2019.

 

