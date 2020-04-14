In short
Speaking during plenary on Tuesday afternoon, Kadaga noted that she had observed Okundinia and recommend her for a Labour Day award. She tasked the Presidency Minister to take up the matter, saying the nurse should be awarded instead of being intimidated.
Kadaga Wants Arua Nurse Awarded For Excellent Work Top story14 Apr 2020, 16:50 Comments 75 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
