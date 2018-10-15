Kadaga Wants Laws to Protect Migrant Women

In short
She said that Parliamentarians can use their powers to ensure meaningful, balanced and informed responses to migration saying that management of human mobility at both international and local level is more effective when parliaments cooperate with each other through regional and international forums.
Kadaga Wants Laws to Protect Migrant Women15 Oct 2018, 19:51 Comments 135 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga and others at the Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting. Login to license this image from 1$.
