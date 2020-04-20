Kadaga Wants Relief Food Distributed Across the Country

In short
Kadaga observed that the national taskforce is currently concentrating its’ food aid campaigns in the areas of Kampala and Wakiso, while sidelining other equally starving communities throughout the country.
Kadaga Wants Relief Food Distributed Across the Country20 Apr 2020, 19:17 Comments 172 Views Jinja, Uganda Politics Misc Report
The speaker of parliament, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga addressing selected members of Busoga Lukiiko on Monday.
