Kadaga Warns Busoga Leaders Against Frustrating Government Projects

In short
Speaking at the commissioning of construction works along two roads in Jinja town, Kadaga says that, she receives numerous reports of intrigue and corruption by both technocrats and local leaders from Jinja district, which frustrates the progress of infrastructure projects.
Kadaga Warns Busoga Leaders Against Frustrating Government Projects15 Feb 2020, 15:13 Comments 155 Views Jinja, Uganda Politics Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: construction leader parliament project tendency
Mentioned: Jinja Rebecca Kadaga
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.