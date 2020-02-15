Wambuzi Reacheal
Kadaga Warns Busoga Leaders Against Frustrating Government Projects

Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga flags off the road construction.

Speaking at the commissioning of construction works along two roads in Jinja town, Kadaga says that, she receives numerous reports of intrigue and corruption by both technocrats and local leaders from Jinja district, which frustrates the progress of infrastructure projects.

 

