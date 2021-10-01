Kadaga’s Institute to Lose Name, Autonomy in New Motion

In short
The institute will now revert to being a department under parliamentary service, with the same mandate of training Members of Parliament and staff. This means that it will now be audited together with other departments and be funded through the parliamentary commission, with no right to mobilize resources from outside Parliament.
Kadaga’s Institute to Lose Name, Autonomy in New Motion1 Oct 2021, 15:40 Comments 140 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
