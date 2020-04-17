In short
Sheikh Ramadhan Mulindwa Nsanja, the Kadhi Luweero Muslim District, says Muslims who are struggling to secure food because of the COVID19 lockdown should postpone their fast to a later date when the situation improves.
Kadhi Advises Muslims Struggling To Get Food to Postpone Fast Top story17 Apr 2020, 17:47 Comments 184 Views Luweero, Uganda Religion Misc Updates
