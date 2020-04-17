Brian Luwaga
Kadhi Advises Muslims Struggling To Get Food to Postpone Fast Top story

Luweero Kadhi Sheikh Ramadhan Mulindwa Nsanja advising muslims ahead of Month of Ramadhan

In short
Sheikh Ramadhan Mulindwa Nsanja, the Kadhi Luweero Muslim District, says Muslims who are struggling to secure food because of the COVID19 lockdown should postpone their fast to a later date when the situation improves.

 

