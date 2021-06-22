In short
When Sheikh Mulindwa turned up, he asked Kibirango to suspend the meeting on grounds that he wasn’t invited formally and that it had been hijacked by Muslim leaders who pay allegiance to Kibuli who were mobilized to fight the establishment of the market. Mulindwa also blasted Nadduli for usurping his roles as district Kadhi before storming out of the meeting in protest.
Kadhi Storms Out of Meeting As Conflicts Over New Market Escalates Top story22 Jun 2021, 07:36 Comments 101 Views Luweero, Uganda Religion Updates
In short
Tagged with: Kibuli based faction market religious beliefs
Mentioned: uganda muslim suprem council
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.