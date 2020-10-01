Kafuuzi Seeks More Time to Present Bill Enabling Change of Names

In short
The decision came after Angelline Osegge the Soroti Woman MP alerted parliament that women who had discrepancies in their names from the academic transcripts and marriage certificates risked being locked out of the electoral process, yet it's a normal practice for women to abandon their maiden names after getting married.
Kafuuzi Seeks More Time to Present Bill Enabling Change of Names1 Oct 2020, 19:23 Comments 88 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Updates
Rebecca Nalwanga greeting supporters at Kasana Playground after nominations Login to license this image from 1$.
