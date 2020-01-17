Kafuuzi Still Hopeful for Parliament Approval

In short
Kafuuzi, who missed out on the administration of oath early this week said that contrary to the queries, he has an experience spanning 13 years in the legal field, eight of them as an advocate of the high court. He is optimistic that the committee will give him a nod as soon as members reconvene to review his credentials as submitted by the judiciary.
Kafuuzi Still Hopeful for Parliament Approval17 Jan 2020, 18:25 Comments 183 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Parliament Updates
