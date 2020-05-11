Okello Emmanuel
13:59

Kagadi Operations Commander, Junior Officers in Trouble For Murder

11 May 2020, 13:50 Comments 121 Views Kagadi, Uganda Crime Misc Updates

In short
The deceased’s brother, Ambrose Mbiire, says the officers who were driving on a double cabin vehicle registration number LG0004153 pounced on Mpoza who was in the trading center with his other colleagues and thumped him into coma without explanation.

 

Tagged with: OC Operations Police
Mentioned: Murder

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.