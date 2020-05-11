In short
The deceased’s brother, Ambrose Mbiire, says the officers who were driving on a double cabin vehicle registration number LG0004153 pounced on Mpoza who was in the trading center with his other colleagues and thumped him into coma without explanation.
Kagadi Operations Commander, Junior Officers in Trouble For Murder
11 May 2020
In short
