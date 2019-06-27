In short
Twinomujuni was rushed to St. Luke’s clinic in Burora Sub County where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Rubanga told URN that Kugonza was arrested and detained at Burora police post waiting for transfer to Kagadi Central police station.
Kagadi Police Hold Man for Killing Own Brother27 Jun 2019, 07:36 Comments 224 Views Kagadi, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: land conflict murder police
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.