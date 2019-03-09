In short
Rwanda, Kagame said has been begging Uganda and will continue to beg for the latter’s support in trying to silence dissidents. Kagame spoke about several meetings he has had with Museveni discussing the matter. In person, Kagame said he has begged Museveni to deal with the matter.
Kagame Hits at Uganda Again for Hosting Rwandan Dissidents
