Kagina Orders Repair of Kanyampara Bridge

In short
Last week local leaders in Munkunyu and Kisinga sub-counties closed the bridge that was damaged by heavy trucks that ply the two sub-counties.
Kagina Orders Repair of Kanyampara Bridge22 Oct 2021, 18:32 Comments 102 Views Kasese, Uganda Local government Updates
This week government through the vice president Jessica Alupo pledged to revive the infrastructure of Kasese
