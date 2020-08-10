In short
Bernard Ariangu, the Chairperson of Fisheries Protection Unit- FPU at Kagwara Landing site, explains that they have not been able to take the temperature of any person since they received the temperature gun.
Kagwara Fishermen Fail to Use Temperature Guns Top story10 Aug 2020, 10:28 Comments 238 Views Serere, Eastern Region, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Lake Kyoga Minister Helen Adoa kagwara fishing community temperature guns
Mentioned: Serere District
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.