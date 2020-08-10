Edward Eninu
10:30

Kagwara Fishermen Fail to Use Temperature Guns Top story

10 Aug 2020, 10:28 Comments 238 Views Serere, Eastern Region, Uganda Health Updates
FPU in Kagwara meeting the fishermen.

FPU in Kagwara meeting the fishermen.

In short
Bernard Ariangu, the Chairperson of Fisheries Protection Unit- FPU at Kagwara Landing site, explains that they have not been able to take the temperature of any person since they received the temperature gun.

 

Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Lake Kyoga Minister Helen Adoa kagwara fishing community temperature guns
Mentioned: Serere District

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.